The 'Play Next' feature is now live on Steam

Those who struggle with finding something to play in a sea of games in their Steam library can now have the game hub's new feature help them.

Steam launched a new feature just recently that just might help players with vast Steam game libraries. Have you ever had a difficult time figuring out what to play as you're drowning in the many games in your library after all the years of participating in Steam sales? Steam's new Steam Labs feature could help you out.

With Steam Labs 'Play Next' feature, the launcher picks a game in your library for you and recommending games based on your gaming preferences.

