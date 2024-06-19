The Plaud Note aims to make voice recordings even easier

HQ

As a journalist, I for one know just how boring and time consuming transcription and translating audio and voice recordings into written form can be when handled manually. Fortunately, the folk over at Plaud have an ideal solution for this very problem, as they have now created an AI-assisted device that does all the hard and lengthy tasks for you.

It's known as the Plaud Note and is a handy little gadget that uses MagSafe technology to connect to the back of your iPhone and then use ChatGPT-4o to quickly, and as accurately as possible, convert any recording voice memos or phone calls into a written text for your reference.

Needless to say this seems like a useful way to keep tabs on any audio recordings, and to see if this is an actually useful piece of technology, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget.