Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
State of Decay 2

The plague is coming to State of Decay 2

Update 25 also brought a whole range of new features and bug fixes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

State of Decay 2 was released over four years ago, and instantly became a hit. Since then, Undead Labs has continuously expanded and enhanced the game in various ways - and now it is time for more. Update 25 was released yesterday, which added the new feature Plague Territories.

Here you can find extra good loot, but there is of course a reason why no one else has fetched it already as these areas are dangerous. In the developer diary below, Undead Labs explains all you need to know about the new additions to State of Decay 2. There's also an absolutely massive patch list with new features and bugfixes that you can check out on the official homepage.

State of Decay 2

Related texts

State of Decay 2Score

State of Decay 2
REVIEW. Written by Jon Calvin

"State of Decay 2's real magic lies somewhere between its emergent gameplay and permanent consequences"



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy