The Pixel Remaster versions of Final Fantasy 4-6 appear to have been dated

SteamDB appears to have revealed the release dates for the remaining Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters. According to the site, the Pixel Remaster version of Final Fantasy 4 will launch on August 19 and this will be followed by Final Fantasy 5 on September 9 and Final Fantasy 6 on September 30. If you are unaware, the versions for Final Fantasy 1-3 launched on PC and mobile devices on July 28.

In other related news, it appears that fans have been review bombing the first three titles within the collection on Metacritic. The PC version for Final Fantasy 2, for example, has a user score of 1.4 with many users complaining about the game's absence on consoles. Scores for Final Fantasy and Final Fantasy 3 aren't much stronger either with them currently being at 2.2 and 3.6.

Thanks, PC Gamer.