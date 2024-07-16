The Pixel Pulps Collection launches physical edition in Europe today

What do Cthulhu, Conan the Barbarian, Tarzan, the Loch Ness Monster, Dick Tracy and Dracula's Bride have in common? Individually, not much. But they have all been part of this wonderful world of pulp stories. Crazy tales full of magic, dystopia, anachronisms, aliens and strange cults. Everything we can love in life.

In video games, sadly, that "cartoonish" touch of such stories is in short supply these days. But now LCB Game Studio wanted to treat us to not one, but up to three such stories, with a simple presentation, in The Pixel Pulps Collection, which arrives today in a European physical edition for PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The Pixel Pulps Collection includes three different stories -Mothmen 1966, Varney Lake and Bahnsen Knights-, fusing themes of vampirism, summer camps, aliens, religious cults and god knows what else.

The two physical editions each include an exclusive collector's card, a key to download alternate covers and a limited edition sleeve.

Does any of this sound interesting to you? Check out the trailer below.