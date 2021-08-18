LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Paladins: Champions of the Realm

The pistol-slinging Saati the Trickshot will be the next champion to join Paladins

More details on the character will be revealed later tonight.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

Hi-Rez Studios has revealed a brief teaser for Paladin's next champion ahead of a more in-depth look which is set to take place tonight on Twitch at 20:00 BST/ 21:00 CEST.

The new champion is known as Saati the Trickshot, a bounty hunter that seems to be pretty proficient with a pistol (as seen within the trailer above). She will be the 51st character to join the free-to-play game and she's set to arrive sometime this September.

A brief description of the character from a press release that we received reads: "She may act carefree, but Saati spares no expense to remain the best bounty hunter in the Realm. No cover can protect her target, no competitor can match her skills. To you, a coin flip is a gamble. To her, it's an opportunity."

Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Related texts

Paladins: Champions of the RealmScore

Paladins: Champions of the Realm
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Considering it's free-to-play Paladins might just win you over if you give it a try, and we'd definitely recommend you to do so."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy