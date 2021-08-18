The pistol-slinging Saati the Trickshot will be the next champion to join Paladins

HQ

HQ

Hi-Rez Studios has revealed a brief teaser for Paladin's next champion ahead of a more in-depth look which is set to take place tonight on Twitch at 20:00 BST/ 21:00 CEST.

The new champion is known as Saati the Trickshot, a bounty hunter that seems to be pretty proficient with a pistol (as seen within the trailer above). She will be the 51st character to join the free-to-play game and she's set to arrive sometime this September.

A brief description of the character from a press release that we received reads: "She may act carefree, but Saati spares no expense to remain the best bounty hunter in the Realm. No cover can protect her target, no competitor can match her skills. To you, a coin flip is a gamble. To her, it's an opportunity."