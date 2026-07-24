The Pink Panther saxophonist Plas Johnson has passed away

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We suspect that few of you are familiar with the saxophonist Plas Johnson, but we're pretty sure most of you have heard his music. He's the man who played the incredibly iconic and groovy theme to The Pink Panther in 1963, a comedy starring Peter Sellers as the awkward Inspector Clouseau.

Although this was certainly an iconic role that many remember, we dare say that even more people are familiar with the character from the film's opening credits, namely The Pink Panther itself. The Panther was originally intended to be just a fun gimmick, but the cartoon character became incredibly popular and went on to spawn both movies and TV series, and actually even won an Oscar.

Although the often hilariously funny animated films stand on their own, there's no doubt Plas Johnson's efforts with the theme song (composed by Henry Mancini) was a major part of their success. And so it is with sadness that we report that he has sadly passed away at the age of 94.

In addition to the theme song for The Pink Panther, Johnson was a highly regarded musician in Hollywood who played with many of the 1960s' biggest stars, not least Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and Nat "King" Cole. Regarding the iconic Pink Panther music, he once said it was immediately obvious history had been made, and everything fell into place almost instantly:

"We only did two takes, I think. When we finished, everyone applauded — even the string players. And that's saying something... They never applaud for anything."