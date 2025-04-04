The physical version of Elden Ring for Switch 2 confirmed as a game-key card title

HQ

Yesterday we were able to tell you that your physical Switch 2 games are not always as physical as you might have hoped for. Some games will only come with a game-key card, a cartridge that does not contain the game but only gives you the right to download the game in question, even though physical games seem to be more expensive than digital ones for Switch 2.

Furthermore, you won't be able to play it the way you want, but the first time you start the downloaded title you will need internet access, and your game-key card will have to be used every time in order to play. This didn't prove to be an entirely popular move, and many hoped it would only be a rare exception. But that doesn't necessarily seem to be the case, and we're guessing that those who dislike the idea of the game-key card (which means that the games will no longer be downloadable and usable after the servers are closed) won't be thrilled as Play-Asia now confirms that Elden Ring is one of those titles.

We still don't know how common this move will be, but chances are it will be a more standardized procedure than many might have thought.

Can you imagine buying a game that comes with a game-key card, or would you rather go digital this time?