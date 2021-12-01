The physical releases of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition have been delayed

HQ

Rockstar has announced that the physical editions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition have been delayed. Originally, these retail releases were planned for December 7, but the PS4, PS5, and Xbox versions have now been delayed until December 17, and the Nintendo Switch version has been pushed back until early 2022.

Rockstar hasn't given an official reason behind the delay, but it could be related to the game's buggy nature and the negative initial reception. Following the collection's launch, though, Rockstar vowed to fix many of these issues and two substantial bug-fixing patches have now been rolled out. The latest update - update 1.0.3 - released yesterday, and it addressed a whole wealth of issues which can be viewed in full here.