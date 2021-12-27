The physical edition of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has confirmed the launch date for Nintendo Switch

HQ

The highly acclaimed RPG Disco Elysium was initially released in 2019, then an upgraded version in the name of "The Final Cut" was also delivered earlier this year on March 30 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Stadia. As for The Final Cut for Switch and Xbox, these were released much later, on October 12. However, the last two were with digital downloads available only back then. We did know that there would be physical editions, and now, the ones for Switch finally had its launch date revealed.

The physical release is set to be March 15, 2022, and handled by iam8bit and Skybound Games. There are 2 options for you to choose: a Standard Edition, and a Collector's Edition. The former is set at $39.99, apart from the base game, it also includes a 18" X 24" poster and a 190-page digital artbook. As for the latter, it's more expensive with a price tag of $249.99, also offering a lot of stuff, including:



Innovative 'Layers of the Id' Premium Box



Hand-Painted 'Mind Totem' Vinyl Sculpture



190+ Page Hardbound Art Book feat. Oodles of Previously Unreleased Art and Stories



Illustrated Fabric Map of the District of Martinaise



Physical Edition of Disco Elysium with Reversible Cover, Housed in an Elegant Slipcase



Region Free - Worldwide Compatibility



Are you intrigued to get one for yourself?

HQ

Thanks, Nintendolife