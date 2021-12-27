Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Solar Ash
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Disco Elysium

The physical edition of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has confirmed the launch date for Nintendo Switch

There will be two options to choose from.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The highly acclaimed RPG Disco Elysium was initially released in 2019, then an upgraded version in the name of "The Final Cut" was also delivered earlier this year on March 30 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Stadia. As for The Final Cut for Switch and Xbox, these were released much later, on October 12. However, the last two were with digital downloads available only back then. We did know that there would be physical editions, and now, the ones for Switch finally had its launch date revealed.

The physical release is set to be March 15, 2022, and handled by iam8bit and Skybound Games. There are 2 options for you to choose: a Standard Edition, and a Collector's Edition. The former is set at $39.99, apart from the base game, it also includes a 18" X 24" poster and a 190-page digital artbook. As for the latter, it's more expensive with a price tag of $249.99, also offering a lot of stuff, including:


  • Innovative 'Layers of the Id' Premium Box

  • Hand-Painted 'Mind Totem' Vinyl Sculpture

  • 190+ Page Hardbound Art Book feat. Oodles of Previously Unreleased Art and Stories

  • Illustrated Fabric Map of the District of Martinaise

  • Physical Edition of Disco Elysium with Reversible Cover, Housed in an Elegant Slipcase

  • Region Free - Worldwide Compatibility

Are you intrigued to get one for yourself?

HQ
Disco Elysium
Disco Elysium

Thanks, Nintendolife

Related texts

0
Disco ElysiumScore

Disco Elysium
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Every little piece of dialogue is either interesting, hilariously funny or heartbreakingly sad."



Loading next content