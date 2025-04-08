The Phoenician Scheme looks like the weirdest Indiana Jones adventure ever

We can always expect a few things from filmmaker Wes Anderson. A quirky and unusual story, interesting and eye-catching filming angles, and an immensely stacked cast. These are all core components of the director's next flick too, the peculiar The Phoenician Scheme.

This movie revolves around Benecio del Toro's Zsa-Zsa Korda, regarded as one of the richest men in Europe, and also a person who after evading death several times decides to begin proceedings to leave his immense wealth to one member of his large family. This takes Korda, his daughter, and their tutor on a crazy journey around the world, where they meet all manner of strange individuals.

As per the cast, The Phoenicican Scheme stars not only Del Toro, but also Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, and Hope Davis.

As per when the movie will premiere, it's currently set for a May 30th arrival, and you can see the trailer for it below.