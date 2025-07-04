HQ

Industrialist "Zsa Zsa" Korda (Benicio Del Toro) is a brilliant man in many ways, but he is also hated by the world's governments for his manipulative business practices, and they are therefore plotting to stop him once and for all. After surviving one assassination attempt too many, Korda realises that something has to change, not necessarily for himself personally, but mostly for his future business ventures. He therefore hands over his wealth to his only daughter Liesl (Mia Threapleton), a young nun who doubts her father's attempts to repair their broken relationship - if he is her father at all! In an attempt to fix all his missteps and complete his life's work (the so-called "Phoenician Scheme") before death embraces him, Korda sets out, together with Liesl and Michael Cera's quirky companion, on a life-changing journey...

HQ

Asteroid City was the only Wes Anderson film I found instantly unbearable, but otherwise I am a big fan of Anderson's dollhouse symmetry and detailed diorama storytelling. Of course, such a filmmaker risks becoming a parody of himself eventually, but Anderson carries it with stubbornness and pride, something I can only respect. The Phoenician Scheme is more reminiscent of The Grand Budapest Hotel in terms of aesthetics and theme, dealing with a kind of mentor relationship between Del Toro's and Threapleton's characters. Both actors are brilliant and just the right amount of dry, delivering typical Anderson dialogue with a twinkle in their eyes. Threapleton is excellent as a kind of Christian Wednesday Addams, and Del Toro is a wonderfully villainous Howard Hughes figure who can't help but deceive everything and everyone around him. The scene where Del Toro explains that he doesn't own a passport because he doesn't have the same human rights as "normal people" is hysterically funny.

You get what you expect from Wes Anderson and a little more, for better or worse.

This is an ad:

Undermining emotions behind dry wit is, of course, an Anderson trademark, but the dryness in this film made me miss the genuine humanity found in films like The Royal Tenenbaums and The Life Aquatic. There is heart in this film; behind the unnecessarily complicated plot about filling a market gap by swindling Korda's investors, there is a sweet little story about reconciliation and finding something in life that is more valuable than cold hard cash. Distant father figures are a familiar Anderson ingredient that works reasonably well here, but the film is a little too crammed with eccentric characters, and everything related to the "Phoenician Scheme" fraud (a fake construction project in a fictional country that is supposed to generate money through ruthless cost-cutting measures such as slavery) feels mostly like window dressing, where there could have been room for something more than formulaic slapstick comedy. But the journey there is very entertaining. It's fast-paced and original - classic Anderson, in other words.

Those who have difficulty with Anderson's idiosyncratic style will probably tear their hair out in frustration, but those who appreciate something a little extra odd and funny will feel right at home with his humour. Alexandre Desplat's conspiratorial music is the icing on the cake in this unwaveringly charming conspiracy thriller. It's a little pretentious, sure, but the film feels a bit like when Korda hands out hand grenades like boxes of chocolates to his investors: it's hard to say no to something so bizarre.