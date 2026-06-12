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For obvious reasons, humans feel best when exposed to natural light, but in our modern world that's not always possible. But as reported by Engadget, it is actually possible.

The Philips Skylight recreates natural daylight in your home, and there's even an optional UV-B module, that claims to boost your body's Vitamin D production.

Philips's latest lighting creation is designed to be an LED-powered faux skylight that can be mounted anywhere you have a flat surface. It's available in two sizes (medium and large) and uses Philips parent company Signify's NatureConnect tech to reproduce the natural brightness and colour tone of actual daylight. And thanks to an IP44 rating for dust and water resistance, you can even put it in a bathroom or somewhere else where things may get damp.

With a rhythm feature the device can automatically adjust the intensity and temperature of the light throughout the day to more closely mimic the sun, including using cooler shades in the morning and warmer hues in the afternoon and evening. Alternatively, if you want a specific type of light, there are also five pre-sets ranging from focused daytime to evening ambiance.

The Skylight VitaUp, on the other hand, comes with a module that produces UV-B rays, and this can boost the body's ability to produce Vitamin D. Safety controls can then do things like automatically turn the light off after eight hours to prevent anyone from getting sunburned.

This is not a Hue product, meaning that it doesn't come with smart functionality like Wi-Fi, Matter or Zigbee connectivity. You'll also need to rely on its bundled remote to control the light, as there isn't an easy way to connect it to a traditional wall switch.

Sales start in Europe "sometime later this month" starting at 500 euros.