The Philips Avent baby monitor looks to be the new top device for keeping an eye on your kids

HQ

If you've got small children, you'll want to constantly be keeping an eye on them, and one of the best ways to do that is through a baby monitor. The Philps Avent Premium Connected baby monitor is a new product that looks to take your monitoring game up a notch.

With a 5-inch LCD screen attached to a camera, the Philips Aventa baby monitor has some great connectivity, allowing you to view the footage of the camera from an app at great distances, and working with sound even while you're hundreds of metres away.

There's AI assistance in this device as well, which might sound nice, but can end up being a bit misleading. If you want the full rundown of the features of this high-tech baby monitor, check out our Quick Look below: