The Phantom Thieves from Persona 5 Royal star in new trailer

Eight weeks ago we were told the European release date for Persona 5 Royal and in two months the game will finally arrive. In preparation for this, Atlus West must now start the process of banging on the advertising drum and bring fans up to date, in this case with a new video that shows every single member of the Phantom Thieves in action once again - this time in English.

Each character is introduced briefly with a few words and a demonstration of a stylish finishing attack. The spotlight is also placed on Kasumi Yoshizawa, the latest addition to the playable cast who was not part of the main game in 2017.

Here in Europe, Persona 5 Royal will launch on PlayStation 4 on March 31, 2020. It will have English and Japanese audio and is getting fully localised subtitles in French, Spanish, Italian and German.