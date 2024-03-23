The Phantom Menace's 25th anniversary re-release will feature a sneak peak of The Acolyte

Fans going to see the 25th anniversary re-release of The Phantom Menace will be treated to an exclusive sneak peak of The Acolyte ahead of its release on Disney+ on 4th June. The Phantom Menace is set to hit theatres on 3rd May and tickets are now on sale.

It's not clear what exactly this teaser will contain, but it's a fun added incentive to go and see the first installment of the prequel trilogy in theatres. Set at the end of the High Republic era, The Acolyte will be an eight-episode series that sees a respected Jedi Master investigating a series of crimes that bring him into conflict with a former Padawan learner and reveal sinister forces.

You can find out more information about the film's re-release here.

