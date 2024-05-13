The Phantom Menace is Disney+'s most-watched Star Wars film

The Star Wars prequels may have got off to a rocky start in terms of fan reception, but as the generation that grew up with them has got older, more love has been sent their way. When compared to the sequel trilogy as well, some have come to appreciate the prequels a bit more.

25 years after the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, it is proving the love for the prequels is as strong as ever. According to Variety, it is the most-watched Star Wars film on Disney+, beating out the sequel and original movies.

This is quite the impressive feat, considering Star Wars: The Phantom Menace isn't even believed to be the best film of the prequels. It could be that many viewers are trying to start their first watch or rewatch of the Star Wars movies, and then after enough time with Jar Jar they move onto something else.