The Phantom Game lets you take on the Singh brotherhood

HQ

The classic comic book character returns to the spotlight in The Phantom Game, a side-scrolling beat-'em-up in the same vein as the acclaimed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. You'll get to take on pirates and other villains as either the titular hero or his longtime partner Diana. Yes, even the loyal wolf Devil and Phantom's horse Hero make an appearance. The Phantom Game is set to release on consoles and PC sometime next year, and you can check out the first trailer below.

Are you a fan of The Phantom, and is this something you'd consider playing?