The petition for Stop Destroying Videogames has started

Are you sick and tired of big-name game publishers suddenly closing servers and making it impossible to continue playing your favourite games? Then you should add your name to the Stop Destroying Videogames petition, which is now open and ready for your signature.

The idea is that the initiative will get the EU to pass a law on the closure of servers, which means that expensive purchased games can no longer be used as intended. The recent shutdown of The Crew servers was the last straw for those responsible for the petition. Click here to go to the petition!

Stop Destroying Videogames:

"The aim of the initiative is to require game publishers who sell or licence computer games to consumers in the European Union (or related features and assets sold for these computer games) to leave the computer games in a functional (playable) state. In particular, the initiative aims to prevent game publishers from remotely activating computer games so that they can no longer be used without the involvement of the game publisher. The initiative is not about owning the computer games, or related intellectual property rights or revenues, nor is it about game publishers providing resources for expired but still playable computer games.

"Computer games have become a multi-billion dollar industry and a specific business practice has emerged that not only violates the fundamental rights of consumers but also destroys the medium itself. More and more game publishers are selling computer games that only work with an internet connection or 'calling home'. This is not a problem in itself, but game publishers often switch off the connection when the game support stops, destroy all working copies of the game and take extensive measures to prevent the user from restoring the computer game in any way.

"The business method cancels consumer purchases and makes it impossible to restore computer games. Apart from the fact that the business method deprives consumers of their rights, computer games are inherently unique creations. Like films or music, one game cannot simply replace another. When video games are destroyed, creativity is lost for all parties and gaming history is erased in a way that is not possible in other media. Current laws and consumer organisations lack the tools to protect consumers against this business practice. In most other industries, companies have no way of destroying a product long after purchase. When licence agreements are required just to run the game, many existing consumer rights are circumvented. This business practice undermines the concept of ownership because the consumer is left empty-handed after 'buying' a game."