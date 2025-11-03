The Persona 5 games have sold over 13 million copies

HQ

The fact that Atlus has grown bigger and bigger and makes superb role-playing games is something we obviously don't need to point out. But... even so, we're not sure that everyone really realises just how huge Atlus and their Persona series are today.

Sega's latest quarterly report reveals that the Persona 5 series (primarily Persona 5 and Royal, but also spinoffs such as Dancing in Starlight and Tactica) has now sold over 13 million copies. And the fact is that last year's remake Persona 3 Reload has also sold phenomenally well and now stands at 2.07 million copies sold. Then you have to remember that it was actually released straight to Game Pass, which probably meant that many Xbox gamers didn't need to buy it.

Next up, we're waiting for Persona 6, which should be announced in a not too distant future. After all, it's been nine years since the fifth instalment was released, but despite rumours, there's really nothing tangible to suggest that it will happen anytime soon.