The Persona 3 Reload soundtrack is getting the vinyl treatment

The soundtrack of Persona 3 Reload was one of the many things we praised in our review of the game, which was launched two weeks ago. And now iam8bit has announced a new way for us to enjoy the music - vinyl.

The pre-orders starts today over at this link, and for $100 you are getting a premium box set with "4xLP on Holographic Broken Glass Vinyl ", described like this:

"The Persona 3 Reload 4xLP features the "Reloaded" soundtrack, pressed on wax across 4 beautiful Holographic Broken Glass Vinyl discs. Enjoy upbeat head-bobbers like "When the Moon's Reaching Out" as well as slow, moving melodies like "Aria of the Soul" again & again, given the premium mastering treatment they deserve."

Shipping starts Q3, and if you are a fan of the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack, you should absolutely check this one out as iam8bit products pretty much always over-delivers on their promise. If you haven't played the game yet - you totally should. It's currently available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and is included with your Game Pass subscription.