The Persistence

The Persistence is being enhanced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series on June 4

The Persistence Enhanced will be a free upgrade for those who already own the game.

Firesprite has just announced that an enhanced version of its survival horror The Persistence will be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series on June 4. This enhanced version will be a free upgrade for those who have already owned the game and it can be purchased standalone.

It's said to include improved loading times, enhanced lighting, and a raytracing mode for PS5 and Xbox Series. It will also utilise haptic feedback on PS5 and DXR implementation is said to be enabled for PCs with a supported graphics card.

Graeme Ankers, Managing Director at Firesprite, said: "We're really excited to debut The Persistence on next-generation hardware, bringing improvements that intensify the immersive stealth horror for both existing players and newcomers alike."

You can take a look at our original review of The Persistence here.

