The Persistence

The Persistence is available now on PC and consoles

Firesprite Studios' action-filled horror game The Persistence is out now on digital platforms with a physical release to follow in July.

Science-fiction horror experience The Persistence, which has players explore a derelict spaceship where evil lurks, is out today on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One after having been a VR exclusive prior. The game brings a rogue-like design to a sci-fi horror experience in which players get to try again, should death consume them in the depths of space.

A physical release published by Perp Games is set to happen in July (July 17 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, July 31 for Switch) of this year but until then, it's available digitally for £24.99 ($29.99/€29.99). Those who own the game for PSVR will get the updated version for PlayStation 4 for free.

Take a look at the brand-new trailer below.

The Persistence

