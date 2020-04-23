The Persistence heads to PC and consoles in May

The previously PSVR exclusive survival horror/action title The Persistence by Firesprite Studios is coming for your PC and/or consoles shortly, and it won't show mercy. In The Persistence, you're faced with not only the isolation of space on a derelict space colony starship, but also with the menacing, demonic-looking creatures lurking aboard the vessel as you try desperately to bring the vessel (and yourself) home safe.

The Persistence is set to release for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One on May 21, the two latter marking the developer's debut onto the platforms. Those who own the PSVR version of the game will receive the PlayStation 4 updated features such as its enhanced environments at no extra cost.

The game will set you back £24.99/$29.99/€29.99, should you choose to buy it for yourself and if you're planning to play it on the Switch or Xbox One, those who pre-order on Switch on April 23 - Mar 20 or pre-order on Xbox One on April 30 - May 20 will receive a 10% discount. Those wanting to grab a physical copy can do so on the console at a later date which has yet to be disclosed.

Take a look at the new trailer below.