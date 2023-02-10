The Peripheral is returning for a second season

Amazon has renewed The Peripheral for a second season. The sci-fi show, which is an adaptation of William Gibson's book of the same name, will be returning to Prime Video, to pick up on the events that took place within its first season that concluded in December 2022.

The announcement for this second season doesn't reveal much else, meaning we're going to have to wait to hear more about the plot (or you could read the book and get a jump on things), casting additions, release date, and so forth.

Either way, it does seem like a given that Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, JJ Field, and a collection of the Season 1 cast members will be back to reprise their roles.