The Peripheral is a new sci-fi series and we have the first trailer

Prime Video seems to be on a roll recently with the brilliant third season of The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. On October 21, it's time for another exciting project on the streaming service, which seems to be something for the Westworld fans.

This series is called The Peripheral, and is based on the novel of the same name from 2014. It was written by the father of cyberspace himself, William Gibson, who is known to deliver very surprising and slightly mind-bending and also hallucinatory stories. Here we get to meet Chloë Grace Moretz (Hit Girl in Kick-Ass) in an adventure that involves multiple futures.

Scott B. Smith is the showrunner, and the creative team has a couple of key members from Westworld, which should indicate what kind of storytelling we can expect. The Peripheral has now gotten it's first trailer which you can check out below.

What do you think of the prospects of this one?