The period between Breath of the Wild and its sequel is the longest in Zelda history

Last Friday marked a date that I'm sure many will find slightly painful, and that is that August 19 marked the longest period between two releases in The Legend of Zelda series in its 36+ year history. Until now, the record stood at 5 years, 5 months and 15 days, the time between the release of A Link's Awakening and Ocarina of Time.

Today it's been exactly 5 years, 5 months and 19 days since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released, making it the longest we've gone without a major instalment in the series (as Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity doesn't count).

The sequel to Breath of the Wild has suffered some delays, as its initial release date was for 2022, but last March Eiji Aonuma himself apologised announcing that the game would be delayed to 2023.

If all goes well, next year we'll finally have the long-awaited continuation of the story, which will have some very new mechanics, as reflected in the patents that Nintendo filed in December 2021 on traversing surfaces or "rewinding" different elements of the world.

Are you looking forward to Breath of the Wild's sequel?