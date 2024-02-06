The penultimate The Grand Tour special debuts next week

HQ

The Grand Tour is coming to an end. After years and many seasons of motoring and entertainment presented to fans, we're currently staring down the barrel of just two remaining specials. While we're unclear what the last special will be starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, we do know what the penultimate episode will be and when it will debut.

Known as The Grand Tour: Sand Job, this special episode will see the gang heading to Mauritania to complete what has been described as their "biggest and longest journey yet."

We also know that this episode will be dropping on Prime Video as soon as February 16, 2024, which is next Friday, and with that being the case, a teaser trailer for the special has been released, which you can see in full below.