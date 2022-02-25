The Pentagon says the "Nintendo Generation" are too weak and "break more easily"

HQ

According to the Pentagon and the Army Major, Jon-Marc Thibodeau, the "Nintendo Generation" have weaker skeletons that are more prone to injury. This information comes directly from a press release from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, who state that recruits in the age range of 18-25 are more used to a sedentary lifestyle and are therefore not used to the level of intense activity that is expected during basic training.

Major Thibodeau, a clinical coordinator and chief of the medical readiness service line at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, said, "The "Nintendo Generation" soldier skeleton is not toughened by activity prior to arrival, so some of them break more easily."

This statement was then built on by Army Captain Lydia Blondin, the assistant chief of physical therapy at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood, who added, "We see injuries ranging from acute fractures and falls, to tears in the ACL, to muscle strains and stress fractures, with the overwhelming majority of injuries related to overuse."

According to the press release, injuries tend to occur in lower extremities, and statistically occur more frequently in females rather to male counterparts.

Would you agree? Has gaming made you brittle?

Thanks, VICE.