The Pentagon considers redirecting Ukraine aid to the Middle East

HQ

The Pentagon is reviewing whether to divert weapons originally intended for Ukraine to support operations in the Middle East, according to an exclusive article by The Washington Post, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The weapons in question were purchased through NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which allows European countries to fund US arms for Kyiv. So far, deliveries continue, but future shipments could be affected if the US diverts resources to sustain the war against Iran.

President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the military often reallocates equipment between regions as needed. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said European allies remain concerned about US stockpiles but confirmed that most PURL shipments are proceeding.