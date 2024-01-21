Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lethal Company

The Penguins of Madagascar take on Lethal Company in fan animation

Skipper and the gang look to make a few bucks in Zeekerss' popular indie game.

You must be living under a rock if you've missed the latest indie sensation that has taken the world by storm. Ever since its debut into Early Access in October 2023, Lethal Company has drawn in players and influencers from all over, asking them to head into abandoned moons to search for scrap and other valuables that can be used to make a profit.

This premise has attracted all kinds of individuals, including none other than The Penguins of Madagascar. In a new fan animation, Skipper, Private, Kowalski, and Rico try their hand as scavengers and as you might expect, this all ultimately leads to a host of hilarious events and situations.

The animation even uses an art style that reflects Zeekerss' game, and is incredibly well-made, so be sure to watch the video from Coffeeboi below for a brilliant couple of minutes of entertainment.

Lethal Company

