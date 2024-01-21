The Penguins of Madagascar take on Lethal Company in fan animation

HQ

You must be living under a rock if you've missed the latest indie sensation that has taken the world by storm. Ever since its debut into Early Access in October 2023, Lethal Company has drawn in players and influencers from all over, asking them to head into abandoned moons to search for scrap and other valuables that can be used to make a profit.

This premise has attracted all kinds of individuals, including none other than The Penguins of Madagascar. In a new fan animation, Skipper, Private, Kowalski, and Rico try their hand as scavengers and as you might expect, this all ultimately leads to a host of hilarious events and situations.

The animation even uses an art style that reflects Zeekerss' game, and is incredibly well-made, so be sure to watch the video from Coffeeboi below for a brilliant couple of minutes of entertainment.