Baldur's Gate III

The Penguins of Madagascar take on Baldur's Gate III

Larian's fantasy world isn't ready for these adorable adventurers.

Ever since Baldur's Gate III fully debuted on PC and PlayStation 5 in August and September, respectively, loads of people have jumped into the world to start their adventure through this sprawling fantasy land. The latest crew to take a crack at Baldur's Gate III are the Penguins of Madagascar.

YouTuber eli_handle_b.wav, known for producing great spoof videos, including Ron Swanson in Half-Life 2, Borat in Resident Evil 4, and my personal favourite, Adam Sandler in God of War, is back at it again and this time he has combined the animated penguins with Larian's fantasy title.

In the video, we get to see the penguins manhandling a Mind Flayer, crashing ships, teasing locals, and just generally causing havoc. Be sure to check out the hilarious video below.

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



