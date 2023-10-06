The Penguins of Madagascar take on Baldur's Gate III

HQ

Ever since Baldur's Gate III fully debuted on PC and PlayStation 5 in August and September, respectively, loads of people have jumped into the world to start their adventure through this sprawling fantasy land. The latest crew to take a crack at Baldur's Gate III are the Penguins of Madagascar.

YouTuber eli_handle_b.wav, known for producing great spoof videos, including Ron Swanson in Half-Life 2, Borat in Resident Evil 4, and my personal favourite, Adam Sandler in God of War, is back at it again and this time he has combined the animated penguins with Larian's fantasy title.

In the video, we get to see the penguins manhandling a Mind Flayer, crashing ships, teasing locals, and just generally causing havoc. Be sure to check out the hilarious video below.