The Penguin

The Penguin's first teaser trailer confirms filming has started

Colin Farrell seems even crazier in the TV series than he did in The Batman.

It's been 16 months since Variety revealed that Colin Farrell's The Penguin will get his own spin-off TV series, so fans of the iconic Batman villain have settled with some minor details for a long time now. That's about to change.

Warner Bros. Discovery has given us a short teaser trailer for The Penguin confirming that the series is well into production now. It does this while showing glimpses of what awaits us when the show comes to HBO Max (soon to just be called Max) in 2024, and it seems like Colin Farrell's character was kind of toned down in The Batman...

The Penguin

