The Penguin will set us up for The Batman: Part II

The Penguin is set for release later this year, getting Colin Farrell back into that heavy make-up that made him unrecognisable in The Batman (2022). We weren't exactly sure when it would fit into the timeline of Matt Reeves' universe, but apparently it'll slot right into the gap between the first and second movie.

This means we're not getting a prequel, and the show picks up one week from the end of The Batman. "We are the bridge between the two films," lead writer Lauren LeFranc told Entertainment Weekly. "We're going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned."

Reeves' sequel is currently slated for 2026, so it's good we'll have some fresh ground to walk over in between now and then. The Penguin is described as a "Scarface story" by LeFranc, who says we'll get to see The Penguin's rise to the top of Gotham's crime world.