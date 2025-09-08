The Penguin, The Studio, Andor and more have already picked up multiple Emmys

HQ

While we're eagerly awaiting the Emmy awards when they take place this Sunday, the 14th of September, quite a lot of trophies have already been given out, with some of our favourite series picking up major wins. The Penguin, Andor Season 2, The Studio and more have picked up multiple wins across various categories, from make-up to guest stars.

The Penguin looks set to steal the show at the Emmys, as it has already won 8 awards, including Best Original Score, Best Prosthetic Makeup, and Best Special Visual Effects. Andor has gathered 4 Emmys, including Best Editing, Best Costume Design, and Best Visual Effects.

Bryan Cranston has won an Emmy for his guest appearance in The Studio, and now has 7 Emmys in his career. The Studio also picked up an award for Best Casting in a Comedy Series. Elsewhere, we see big names like Severance getting actress Merritt Weaver an award for her guest appearance, and the Netflix series Arcane won for Best Animated Series.

On the 14th of September, we're likely to see the major awards for acting, directing, and the like, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more winners and possibly some snubs.