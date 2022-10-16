The Penguin series picks up a week after the events of The Batman

HQ

While a sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman has yet to actually be greenlit by Warner Bros., the spin-off series framed around Colin Farrell's Penguin has been known to be in the works for some time, and now we're starting to get an idea as to how production on this series is going, thanks to the recent news that Mare of Easttown's Craig Zobel would be directing the show, and thanks to an interview Extra conducted with Farrell while he was promoting The Banshees of Inisherin film.

During that interview, Farrell noted that he had already read the script for the first episode and that the show takes place around a week after the flooding of Gotham, caused by The Riddler.

"I read the first script for the first episode, and it opens up with my feet splashing through the water in Falcone's office".

There's no mention of when The Penguin will actually debut, but it is said to be a HBO Max series, meaning it will probably arrive in regions without the streaming service on Sky.