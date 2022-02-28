The Penguin series on HBO is seemingly R-rated

HQ

We already knew that Colin Farrell will get to reprise his The Batman role as The Penguin in an upcoming TV series on HBO Max, which he is also the executive producer for. DC has generally done considerably darker, more violent and also more mature movies and series than Marvel, and it seems like this one will follow this tradition.

As revealed in an interview shared on the official Rotten Tomatoes account on Twitter, it seems like we are in for an R-rated treat:

"I hear that we're going to be allowed to kind of do an R-rated version perhaps, which would be nice to explore the violence that could permit, and the darkness that could allow us to explore."

Do you prefer superhero media violent and darker, or is is better when made for a wider audience?