The Penguin is the latest show affected by the writer's strike

Yet another major TV production has been affected by the Writers Guild of America strike, as Deadline now reports that The Penguin has halted production after being disrupted by WGA-organised picketers.

The series that serves as a spinoff from Matt Reeves' The Batman film once again sees Colin Farrell starring as the Gotham City crime boss, and while production has been underway for a few weeks, the strike and disruption means that filming has been stopped.

There's no word on when production will pick back up, but Deadline's original report revealed that production was originally halted on Tuesday, May 16.