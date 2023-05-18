Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Penguin

The Penguin is the latest show affected by the writer's strike

The series has paused production following disruption by WGA picketers.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yet another major TV production has been affected by the Writers Guild of America strike, as Deadline now reports that The Penguin has halted production after being disrupted by WGA-organised picketers.

The series that serves as a spinoff from Matt Reeves' The Batman film once again sees Colin Farrell starring as the Gotham City crime boss, and while production has been underway for a few weeks, the strike and disruption means that filming has been stopped.

There's no word on when production will pick back up, but Deadline's original report revealed that production was originally halted on Tuesday, May 16.

The Penguin

Related texts



Loading next content