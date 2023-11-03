Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Penguin

The Penguin has been delayed until late 2024

The ongoing strikes have affected the show and caused it to suffer a delay.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

HBO has revealed that anyone who has been hungry for more adventures set in Matt Reeves' world of The Batman, will unfortunately have to wait a little longer, as The Penguin has been delayed from its premiere date in the spring of 2024 until sometime in the autumn.

As per Decider's Meghan O'Keefe, it's mentioned that the delay came about because of the strikes, which have affected production of the series. No doubt if the strikes continue, this delay could perhaps be even longer.

The Penguin sees Colin Farrell starring as the Gotham City crime boss and villain once again after the events of The Batman, and shows as he rises through the criminal underworld of the conflicted metropolis.

The Penguin

Related texts



Loading next content