The Penguin has been delayed until late 2024

HBO has revealed that anyone who has been hungry for more adventures set in Matt Reeves' world of The Batman, will unfortunately have to wait a little longer, as The Penguin has been delayed from its premiere date in the spring of 2024 until sometime in the autumn.

As per Decider's Meghan O'Keefe, it's mentioned that the delay came about because of the strikes, which have affected production of the series. No doubt if the strikes continue, this delay could perhaps be even longer.

The Penguin sees Colin Farrell starring as the Gotham City crime boss and villain once again after the events of The Batman, and shows as he rises through the criminal underworld of the conflicted metropolis.