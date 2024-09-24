The Penguin had the best premiere for a new HBO Max series since The Last of Us

HQ

The first episode of The Penguin premiered last week, on Thursday in the US and Friday in Europe. Now DC and Warner have summed up how it went - and they are very pleased.

In the four days since the first episode, the series has managed to get the best premiere for a new HBO Max series since The Last of Us started in January 2023. In the US, 5.3 million viewers have seen the series, which Variety reckons means it beat, among other things, the premiere episode of the last Succession season and also the premiere of The White Lotus: Season 2.

So far, both the media and viewers seem to be very happy with Oswald Cobblepot's adventures in The Penguin, so we're hardly the only ones looking forward to the next episode at the end of this week.