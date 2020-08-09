The Pedestrian to hit the street on PS4 and PS5 next year

After making quite the impression on PC earlier this year, The Pedestrian is heading to PS4 and PS5 in January 2021, with the news shared during last night's State of Play livestream event.

You can see the game in action via the new trailer shared below, but if you want to know more about this intriguing game, which has you changing road signs as you progress through increasingly challenging puzzles, then head over to the PS Blog, which has a few insightful thoughts from Skookum Arts about the game's development.