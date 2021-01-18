The Pedestrian is coming to PS4 & PS5 later this month

You're watching Advertisements

The Pedestrian, an interesting 2.5D side scrolling puzzle platformer developed by Skookum Arts, was initially released to PC back in January 29 last year. Now, via the game's official Twitter account, we just got to know that after a whole year of waiting, the game is finally arriving on PS4 and PS5 as well - on the exact same date, January 29.

From the comments section of the tweet, it was confirmed that the developer is still working on the Switch and Xbox versions, but they haven't scheduled launch dates for these versions yet. So far, they also don't have plans for physical releases, but don't give up so fast, because the developer also said "maybe some day".

Are you looking forward to playing The Pedestrian on your PlayStation console?