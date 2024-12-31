The Peaky Blinders movie will not be the end of the franchise

Once something becomes incredibly popular, it feels harder and harder for audiences and the people making money from it to let it go. We all thought the final season of Peaky Blinders would be our last look at Tommy Shelby, but now we have a movie coming out on Netflix next year.

And, according to creator Steven Knight, that still won't be the end. It's likely going to wrap up Tommy's story, but in an interview with Times Radio (via Deccan Herald), Knight says there's more gas in the tank.

"The film is coming out and that won't be the end," Knight said. He didn't disclose whether that meant another series or movie, but at least we know that we're not quite done with flat caps and brummy accents just yet.