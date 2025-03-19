The Peaky Blinders are coming to World of Tanks

HQ

World of Tanks has become known as a bit of a breeding ground for wacky and wild collaborations. Whether it's Vikings, Dune: Part Two, or even the various action movie stars that tend to headline its Christmas celebrations, there are a ton of weird crossovers that come to this game. The next will see Birmingham's most infamous gang joining the fight, as part of a limited battle pass that runs from March 20 until March 31.

It will introduce the leading members of the Peaky Blinders' Shelby family as crew members, all while also offering a special "Tommy" styled Tier IX Premium French medium tank known as the Char Murat. There will also be special decals and inscriptions available that reflect the drama series, and as for the Shelby members you can add to your crew, on top of Tommy, Arthur, and John, Ada and Michael will be offered through an additional special bundle.

With the Peaky Blinders collaboration coming up, be sure to check out the crossover's trailer below.