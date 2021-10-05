The PC version of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is launching exclusively on Epic Game Store

HQ

The most recent trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin might have landed a couple of days ago, but it featured a detail that many people didn't initially pick up on. It turns out that the Souls-like title is releasing exclusively on Epic Game Store on PC, which is of course some pretty sour news for Steam purists. At the time of writing, it's unclear whether the title will see a release on other storefronts, but we can say its Epic exclusive for the time being.

Stranger of Paradise isn't the only major title to be releasing exclusively on Epic Game Store early next year. The Saints Row reboot, Sifu, and Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong are all heading solely to the platform on day one making it an even more formidable competitor to Steam.