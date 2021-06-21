The PC version of Madden NFL 22 will be the last-gen console version

Last week, EA finally unveiled Madden NFL 22, a game that was expected but also unannounced for quite some time. The game features two cover stars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and will be coming to both last-gen and new-gen consoles. The different versions will see the new consoles get to use their extra hardware to deliver on a range of new features including more refined AI, next-gen stats, improved movement, among others.

However, and unfortunately, PC players, despite being the most technologically varied of the platforms, will only be getting the last-gen version of the game, meaning the new options on PS5 and Xbox Series will not be available for them.

Speaking to Sports Gamer Online, an EA Sports representative gave a statement about this decision. "It's something being explored for the future. We're still early in the transition to next-gen and right now the team is focused on making the best, quality experience on new consoles before looking to upgrade other platforms."

It's not exactly a great reasoning for why PC players, many of whom will have equipment powerful enough to run the new-gen version, won't be getting all the available features, or at least getting an option to purchase a version of the game that offers what's available in the new-gen iteration of Madden NFL 22. As the statement is also quite broad in what it could mean, it might allude to the features being added to PC shortly after launch, or alternatively in the next instalment in the series.

Either way, the game is set to launch on August 20, around three weeks before the NFL season begins. Take a look at the reveal trailer below.