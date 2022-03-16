The PC specs for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands have been revealed

HQ

Gearbox is soon set to release the looter-shooter spinoff Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The game will be landing on PC, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles on March 25, and with that in mind, the PC specs for Wonderlands have now been revealed, so that you can determine whether your rig will be suited to running this fantasy Borderlands spinoff.

You can take a look at the PC specs in the image below, and can check out some further details about the graphics settings that will be available below that.

BASIC

GENERAL:

Graphics API: DirectX 11, DirectX 12

Display: (varies by setup)

Display Mode: Full Screen, Windowed Borderless, Windowed

Resolution: (varies by setup)

Vertical Sync: Off, On

Resolution Scale: 50% - 200% in 25% increments

Limit Frame Rate: Smooth 22-62 FPS, Capped 30 FPS, Capped 50 FPS, Capped 60 FPS, Capped 72 FPS, Capped 120 FPS, Unlimited, Custom

Custom FPS Limit: default 90, minimum 15, maximum 300

Calibrate Display: Brightness and HDR

Field of View: default 90, minimum 70, maximum 110

ADVANCED

GENERAL:

Graphics Quality: Very Low, Low, Medium, High, Ultra, Badass

Anti Aliasing: None, FXAA, Temporal

Texture Streaming: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Material Quality: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Anisotropic Filtering: Trilinear, 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x

Shadows: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Display Stats: Off, FPS, All (FPS, CPU, GPU)

ENVIRONMENT:

Draw Distance: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Clutter: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Terrain Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Foliage: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Volumetric Fog: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Screen Space Reflections: Off, Medium, High, Ultra

CHARACTERS:

Character Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

POST PROCESSING:

Ambient Occlusion: Off, Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Camera Motion Blur: Off, On

Object Motion Blur: Off, On

FidelityFX Sharpening: Off, On

Otherwise, a few extra details regarding the crossplay set-up for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands were also noted, with Gearbox stating that you will need to use a SHiFT account to use the platform's matchmaking functionality. This process will require creating a unique name that will be seen by other Wonderlands players on other platforms.

Similarly, it is noted that Wonderlands will support local split-screen with up to four players on PS5 and Xbox Series, with split-screen only being possible with two players on PS4 and Xbox One.