The Pathless is coming for Switch and Xbox next month

HQ

The Pathless was originally released just over two years ago for PC and PlayStation. It received consistently great reviews (not least from us at Gamereactor) and offered a unique adventure in which the young Hunter must rid an island kingdom of evil with the help of a bow, arrows and an eagle. And a hell of a lot of skill, of course.

The adventure offers stylish graphics, plenty of exploration and tricky puzzles along with frantic action and it's certainly a game we think more people should have the chance to discover. And soon they will.

In fact, developer Giant Squid and Annapurna Interactive has now confirmed that it's on its way to both Switch (which will also get a physical release via iam8bit) and Xbox, with a premiere date as early as February 2. We definitely think you should give it a shot. Check out the announcement trailer for both formats below.