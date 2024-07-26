The Paris 2024 Olympics start today

HQ

After the Tokyo games unfortunately had to endure limited in-person audiences and massive delays, three years on we have another lot of Olympic Games to look forward to, this time in Paris.

Today, the 26th of July marks the official start of the games, which will of course begin with an opening ceremony. This time, 100 boats will set off down the Seine, travelling more than 6km from Austerlitz bridge before ending in Trocadero under the shadow of the Eifel Tower.

Over 10,000 athletes will be taking part in the ceremony, alongside a host of dignitaries. The boats transporting the athletes will also be used as part of the artistic element of the ceremony. After which, we'll get to see the best of the best in a massive range of sports compete to stand as some of the best in the world.

Which sport are you most looking forward to at the Olympics?

This is an ad:

Thanks, BBC.