The Paper will return for a second season

It seems like Peacock is rather confident about its The Office spinoff The Paper, as despite the show premiering today, the streamer has already greenlit it for a return.

Yep, a second season has been promised already, with this confirmed by leading stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, who appeared on NBC's Today show to reveal the news.

It's unclear when the second season will premiere but it is mentioned by Variety that we should expect a premiere around the same time next year, meaning late summer/early September.

