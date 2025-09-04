Gamereactor

news
The Paper

The Paper will return for a second season

The Office spinoff has already been given the greenlight for a return despite only premiering today.

HQ

It seems like Peacock is rather confident about its The Office spinoff The Paper, as despite the show premiering today, the streamer has already greenlit it for a return.

Yep, a second season has been promised already, with this confirmed by leading stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, who appeared on NBC's Today show to reveal the news.

It's unclear when the second season will premiere but it is mentioned by Variety that we should expect a premiere around the same time next year, meaning late summer/early September.

Are you excited to watch The Paper? If you haven't already, check out our thoughts on the show over here.

The Paper

